These past few weeks, Sierra-Silva’s been planning a garden for the summer and saving egg shells, coffee grounds, and food scraps for compost. Would she have shifted her behavior if she weren’t in a quarantine state of mind?

“Oh, I’d never think about it,” she said immediately. “I was way more wasteful … I was concerned about climate change [and] about wasteful consumption, but I never put those things in practice. I’m putting them into practice now, and quite frankly, finding that they’re way easier to do than what I’ve been doing for years, which is buying, buying, buying, and throwing things out.”

‘Climate anxiety, COVID anxiety’

But not everyone is reducing waste as easily or effectively. Some people report seeing gloves and masks dumped on the sidewalk or littering the asphalt outside local supermarkets.

“The sheer number of gloves on the ground is unreal,” wrote Cobbs Creek resident Jennifer Que Farmer on a Facebook group comment thread. “The parking lots are covered.”

Dealing with this debris is doubly difficult, given already overworked grocery store employees, community concern about coronavirus exposure through surface contact and some recent delays in trash pickup. For some, the tradeoff between environmental impact and risking illness is just too high.

“You can’t avoid plastic bags when you’re getting groceries delivered,” Lindsay Moody, a young mother in West Philly, pointed out.

Before the threat of a coronavirus outbreak, Moody used to shop for groceries multiple times a week, armed with reusable bags for everything from fruit to dry goods. She could make it for weeks without buying anything wrapped in plastic. Now that she’s ordering delivery and staying at home, that’s become impossible.

“It’s very frustrating … being responsible with social distancing has removed all choice from my usual buying habits,” she added. “I have environmental anxiety in addition to the COVID anxiety. I can’t relieve one without aggravating the other.”

It’s still unclear what the long-term environmental impact of coronavirus-related shutdowns will be. The outbreak has driven a fall in global economic activity, and a corresponding drop in greenhouse-gas emissions. Locally, traffic reductions and public transportation have caused a similar decrease in air pollution, meaning Philly air is cleaner than it’s been in years.

At the same time, the Environmental Protection Agency has relaxed its enforcement of rules meant to ensure air and water quality, although New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and Pennsylvania state and local governments manage oversight for most federal laws.

In the United States, where recycling is regulated on a local level, some cities are even grappling with whether to suspend services due to virus spread, Bloomberg reports. On Friday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced a reduced schedule for recycling collection until at least mid-May.