Could a centralized vaccine signup ease Pa.’s rollout pains? Here’s the answer.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

Pennsylvania’s recent expansion of who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine was coupled with frustration and confusion as people clamored to sign up for appointments, only to be disappointed by a cumbersome, fragmented system.

The chaos is fueled by a lack of supply: Like other states, Pennsylvania is only receiving a fraction of the vaccine doses it needs from the federal government — which is purchasing the vaccine from drug companies like Pfizer and Moderna and distributing it to states — to meet the demand.

By the end of this week, Pennsylvania will have received about 1.5 million doses since it started vaccinating health care workers Dec. 14. As Gov. Tom Wolf pointed out this week, the state needs at least 8 million doses to cover the two-dose regimen for everyone in Phase 1A, which was recently expanded to include people older than 64 and those over 16 with certain medical conditions.

Without more supply, could a streamlined, centralized system for scheduling vaccine appointments make the process a little easier on the public?

New York manages a state-run signup portal that allows residents to receive vaccines at state vaccination sites, but also gives them the option to contact their pharmacy or health-care provider directly for a vaccine. New Jersey has a state-run portal that allows residents to pre-register to receive an alert when it’s time to make an appointment.

But even those states are struggling with supply, and have had to shut down vaccination sites or suspend appointments until more vaccines are available.

Pennsylvania does not have a centralized scheduling system, and is not operating any state-run mass vaccination sites at this time. Instead, the state is relying on individual health-care providers like hospitals, community health centers, and private practices, along with pharmacies, to create and manage their own scheduling process.

“The relationship that folks have with their provider or with their pharmacists is what was best suited to actually administer the vaccine, and so we are allowing those providers and those pharmacists to be able to use their scheduling systems that they might have already had in place,” Alison Beam, the state’s acting secretary of health, said Tuesday.