Citing the pandemic, N.J. extends open enrollment in state health exchange

New Jersey will extend the open enrollment period for its health insurance marketplace, initially set to expire Sunday, through May 15.

State officials cited the need for health insurance availability during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened thousands of residents and put many others out of work.

“Keeping open the enrollment window for those who are uninsured will give residents the chance to choose a plan now instead of having to wait until next year to get covered,” said Marlene Caride, commissioner of the Department of Banking and Insurance.