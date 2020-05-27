Coronavirus update: State lawmakers launch virtual session

State lawmakers launch virtual session

The state House held its first virtual session in state history Tuesday, and their Senate colleagues will follow suits today.

Lawmakers joined the session via video conference, and debated a resolution that would permit the General Assembly to continue its work through virtual meetings. That measure passed the House in a 39-2 vote. Two Republicans, Rep. Rich Collins and Rep. Shannon Morris, voted against the measure.

Collins claimed the resolution violated the Delaware Constitution. “Paragraph 5 of Article II says the General Assembly in times of emergency ‘may sit and meet elsewhere,’ but nowhere is it stated or implied that it refers to anything other than meeting as a body in one location,” Collins said. “While it might be somewhat inconvenient, we could meet in person at auditoriums and gymnasiums in any school in this state, or at Dover Downs,” Rep. Collins said. “There are numerous facilities that would allow the social distancing that would make our members feel safe.”

Earlier this month, Collins also introduced legislation that would require approval from the General Assembly to extend a state of emergency mandate from the governor. That legislation, like most other bills not related to the budget will likely not see action in the virtual session, according to state House Speaker Pet Schwartzkopf.

The state Senate is expected to vote on the resolution allowing virtual sessions this afternoon.