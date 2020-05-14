Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

A Delaware lawmaker is proposing legislation that would give the General Assembly the authority to approve the renewal of a governor’s state of emergency.

State law allows the governor to make such a declaration for up to 30 days to respond to any disaster that poses a threat to the public, and can renew the order if he or she believes it’s in the best interest of the public.

Gov. John Carney issued a State of Emergency on March 12, allowing him to develop a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Since then, the Democrat has renewed his order two times, and has issued 16 modifications to it, ranging from restrictions on businesses, travel and the size of gatherings, to relaxing regulations to allow more health care workers to practice in the state, and to prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf have also twice renewed their state of emergency declarations to address the pandemic.

Delaware state Rep. Rich Collins said his bill would allow the governor to respond to a disaster quickly, while requiring approval from the General Assembly. And it would also allow for the governor to renew a state of emergency declaration if the situation was so dire legislators were unable to meet, Collins said.

“Any governor needs the ability immediately to respond to an emergency before a group could organize, but 30 days is long enough for that to happen, and then the people’s representatives should be able to speak for them,” said the Republican from Millsboro.

“Right now, the law is being put in place by the governor alone, and affecting more people more profoundly than any in the history of our state — putting people out of business, throwing people out of jobs, closing down churches, closing down other places that people have ownership of as citizens and have the right to visit,” he added. “All of these things he’s doing completely by himself. This is wrong. The people need to have a voice.”