To gain access to those working in, and patronizing, the underground economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, WHYY has allowed some sources to speak anonymously or be identified with only part of their name.

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Brandon has been doing everything right. He follows the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and wipes down high-touch surfaces, like remote controls and doorknobs, at least twice a day. No guests have been welcomed into the home. And neither he nor his roommate leaves the house unless it’s for essential grocery shopping.

“I’m doing my part,” Brandon said proudly.

Brandon even touts that hand sanitizer is always within his arm’s reach, whether at home or in a crowded supermarket. But even with stringent adherence to the rules, Brandon had a breaking point. Last week, he flouted the social distancing mandate and traveled to Northeast Philadelphia for a haircut.

“When I went to get my hair cut, I felt comfortable. I still don’t feel comfortable in Walmart, Target or grocery stores, because of the risk of cross-contamination,” he said. “I walked into the barber’s space, and he’s opening up a fresh razor, and everything has been sanitized.”

Prior to last week, the last time Brandon had a haircut was March 15 — the day before non-essential businesses were ordered closed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

He remembers the date because he books his barber through an app. After nearly two months of socially distancing from a set of clippers, Brandon’s mustache would tickle his nose whenever he laughed. There was so much hair on his face it was getting hard to control, so much that the finance professional turned down an opportunity to appear on Zoom for an April 27 job interview.

Brandon said he was prepared to have gone longer without a haircut, but then he received a compelling text message from his barber, inviting him to join an exclusive cohort of customers whom the barber is welcoming into his home for a trim.