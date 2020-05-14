Despite promise of release, N.J. has highest COVID-19 prison death rate in the nation

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

New Jersey prisoners are dying of COVID-19 at a higher rate than in any other state, but the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy has released just a small fraction of those eligible for home confinement under an executive order he signed more than a month ago.

Rory Price, 39, was a victim of that delay, his mother Bernice Ferguson said Thursday. Two weeks shy of his scheduled release date from a South Jersey halfway house, Price was exactly the type of person Murphy’s executive order was meant to help: prisoners who are older, have underlying medical conditions or who are approaching the end of their sentence.

Instead, Ferguson got a call that her son was in the hospital. He later died of COVID-19.

“Sure, children make bad decisions. We all do,” Ferguson said. “But to take somebody’s life? That’s why they did. They stole my baby’s life.”

Ferguson spoke at a news conference hosted by the American Civil Liberties Union, the New Jersey Campaign for Alternatives to Isolated Confinement, and Salvation and Social Justice, which are calling for the Murphy administration to rapidly ramp up the release of juvenile and adult prisoners in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.