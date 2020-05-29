‘Say their names!’: Families protest mounting COVID-19 deaths in N.J. prisons

Despite some releases, deaths mount

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. On April 10, Murphy signed an executive order creating a process to send some people home from prison during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible prisoners include those 60 or older, those with medical conditions that put them at high risk of death from COVID-19, those denied parole in the past year and those due to be released or paroled in the next three months.

Nearly 3,000 people met one of those criteria, out of the roughly 18,000 people in New Jersey prisons, youth facilities and halfway houses. Advocates were hopeful those folks would soon be out of facilities whose cramped quarters make them coronavirus hotspots.

But six weeks later, just 607 prisoners had been approved for home confinement or parole, and only 337 had actually been released, the state disclosed in a May 22 court filing.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has earned the dubious distinction of having the highest COVID-19 death rate among incarcerated people in the nation, according to The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization tracking those cases.

Another nearly 1,600 people in state custody have tested positive for the virus — at a positivity rate of 14% — as have more than 700 staff members.

Among incarcerated minors, 28 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of May 20.

Asked about the protest Thursday, Murphy defended his administration’s implementation of the executive order.

“It allowed for the eligibility of a certain number of people to be released subject to a comprehensive review, including among other things, where were they going when they got out? Did they have housing? Did they have sustenance in their life?” he said. “We take that very seriously and want to make sure it’s not just a blunt instrument that we’re using, but we’re taking this one person at a time.”

He also expressed sympathy for the 11,401 residents who have so far lost their lives to COVID-19.

“My strong wish [is] that no one would have died in either incarceration, in a long-term care facility, in a hospital, in a home, in a home for developmentally disabled, a psychiatric hospital, a veteran’s hospital,” he said. “I mourn the loss of every single life in this state. Period. Full Stop.”