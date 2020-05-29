Despite getting the green light from Gov. Tom Wolf, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Thursday that restaurants should hold off on plans to provide outdoor dining service when the city moves to the “yellow” phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan on June 5.

Restaurants can continue to offer carry-out and make deliveries.

“We need you to wait to ensure that our protocols can be followed,” said Kenney during a virtual news conference. “Outdoor dining, done properly in the midst of a pandemic, is extremely complicated. It obviously needs to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we also have to make sure the public right of way is respected.”

Protocols for outdoor dining also have to be equitable, the mayor said, and “work as well in Juniata and East Oak Lane as they do in Center City.”

“Believe me, I’m as anxious as all of you to again enjoy all the great food that Philadelphia restaurants have to offer,” Kenney said.

Like those across the region, Philadelphia restaurants have taken a big financial hit during the pandemic, spurring an open debate about what will be left of the city’s lauded restaurant scene once it fully reopens and dining room service resumes.