Coronavirus update: Chesco clears regulatory hurdle for antibody testing

Pennsylvania had 1,156 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, a 2.1% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 8,022 cases, or 16.7%.

The state has recorded 55,606 positive cases out of more than 262,788 tested.

Statewide, Pennsylvania reported 310 new deaths as of Thursday. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”

Philadelphia reported 350 new positives as of Thursday. The city has recorded 16,697 cases so far, and 816 deaths.