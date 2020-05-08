Coronavirus update: Chesco clears regulatory hurdle for antibody testing
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
Pennsylvania had 1,156 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, a 2.1% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 8,022 cases, or 16.7%.
The state has recorded 55,606 positive cases out of more than 262,788 tested.
Statewide, Pennsylvania reported 310 new deaths as of Thursday. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”
Philadelphia reported 350 new positives as of Thursday. The city has recorded 16,697 cases so far, and 816 deaths.
Chester County can now do antibody tests announced in April
Chester County announced a month ago that it would do COVID-19 antibody testing for first responders, health care workers and the people who Iive with them, but the county quickly ran into regulatory issues.
It had a local company ready to supply tests, but the county needed to do the tests at a lab approved to do antibody testing. The Pennsylvania Department of Health grants those approvals. A department representative said that, as regulators, the department and its lab could not partner with other labs to oversee their testing.
On Friday, the county said that it has contracted with Lehigh Valley Genomics, an approved lab in Bethlehem, to monitor the tests and will start offering them at two locations: the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus in South Coatesville and Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square. Anyone seeking a test must register online for an appointment, and the details are being shared among people who are first responders, or work at hospitals, health care, and long-term care facilities, according to a press release from the county.
The test is a blood test that takes 15 minutes. It tests for antibodies and not the coronavirus itself. It’s more of a test of whether someone has ever been exposed to the virus in the past. Advaite, the biotech company supplying the tests for Chester County, says anyone getting the test should follow up with a traditional swab test to confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis. Having antibodies does not mean someone is immune to COVID-19.