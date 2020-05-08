Coronavirus update: Federal bill would reduce Superstorm Sandy ‘clawbacks’

Federal bill would reduce Sandy ‘clawbacks’

Legislation announced Friday in both houses of Congress would eliminate millions of dollars in “clawbacks” that some victims of Superstorm Sandy still struggle to afford.

Many people who received state and federal assistance after Sandy were asked to pay back some or all of their aid for a litany of reasons, including allegations that they “duplicated” their benefits by having two sources of funding for one purpose.

The bill — introduced by U.S. Reps. Andy Kim and Frank Pallone and U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez — would end the federal requirement that those funds be repaid.

“New Jersey is recovering from two crises right now; the impact of COVID-19 on our state and the lingering effects of Superstorm Sandy,” Kim said in a statement. He represents a sprawling district in South Jersey. “It’s time we took action to help our local mayors and homeowners to give them a fighting chance to stay on their feet during these historically tough times.”

Homeowners still owe between $80-$100 million in “clawbacks,” according to the sponsors. The bill would also forgive the Community Disaster Loans that went to local governments after Sandy.

“Over seven years has passed and we are still suffering the effects of Superstorm Sandy. Our families, our communities must be able to heal and move forward to recover. The clawbacks are putting financial burdens once again on those who have already lost so much from the storm,” said Jody Stewart, an organizer with the New Jersey Organizing Project.

“I would like to thank Congressman Kim, Congressman Pallone and Senator Menendez for standing up for our families and communities to help us become whole.”