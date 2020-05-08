Murphy: I’d be ‘shocked’ if N.J. beaches are not open by Memorial Day

Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday evening that he expects New Jersey beaches to be open by Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start to the summer season.

“I will be shocked if our beaches are not open, but with very specific guidance just as we opened county and state parks,” Murphy said during an NJTV livestream. Many municipalities have already reopened beaches, and Island Beach State Park opened last weekend.

On Monday, the governor said the state will be issuing guidance to shore towns on how to manage beaches amid the pandemic, and he reiterated that on Thursday. He said that working with beach communities and counties has “been great.”

Murphy said that limiting parking in state parks to 50% worked, hinting that a similar limitation could be part of guidance the state is expected to issue. The Murphy administration has consistently said that municipalities are empowered to decide whether to open or close beaches.

“That may well be smart as communities think about how many day tickets or monthly passes they’re going to sell. Maybe there’s something on the capacity side that speaks to that, but bear with us on that,” he said on Monday.