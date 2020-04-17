COVID patients and nursing homes: A risky, but possibly lucrative mix

Under financial strain, some nursing homes in the region may start to admit stable COVID-19 patients who require ongoing care as they are discharged from hospitals.

That’s despite the fact that these facilities also house the population for whom the disease is most deadly.

Center City-based PowerBack Rehabilitation, operated by Genesis HealthCare, confirmed Wednesday that it had begun admitting COVID-19 patients released from hospitals to a floor dedicated just for them. Its location in Piscataway, New Jersey, will follow the same model.

PowerBack’s Philadelphia location is also home to dozens of long-term care patients, though a representative for the company would not confirm how many.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, spreads easily within nursing homes because staff members move from bedside to bedside and patients often leave their buildings for necessary daily treatment such as dialysis. Once it’s in, the disease is particularly deadly: About half of the COVID-19 deaths thus far in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, for example, have been among nursing-home residents.

Because of that, most nursing homes across the country are still trying to deny entry to COVID-19 patients.

Not PowerBack. The company’s executives said the shift is to help overburdened hospitals.

“At this time, local hospitals have dozens of stable COVID-19 patients, but have been unable to discharge them to post-acute rehabilitation facilities for the duration of the virus,” PowerBack’s chief medical officer, Richard Feifer, said in a statement.

As of Thursday, however, Philadelphia’s hospitals were roughly one-third empty, according to city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. He said the numbers continue to grow, and some hospitals are fuller than others. Meanwhile, Temple’s Liacouras Center, designed specifically to accept stable COVID-19 patients being discharged from the hospital, accepted zero patients on its opening day.

The incentive for nursing homes to take these patients is, in part, a financial one.

“There’s been this concern that there’s certain facilities that want to do this because it’s going to be very lucrative and they need these dollars,” said David Grabowski, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School. “Not every nursing home should be a COVID-positive specialized nursing home.”