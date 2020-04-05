Coronavirus update: Pa. cases top 11k; Feds give N.J. 500 more ventilators

Speaking on NPR’s Morning Edition Friday, Murphy said the state had not gotten nearly as much as it needed from the federal stockpile.

In the past week, Murphy has said New Jersey has not made as much progress acquiring ventilators the way it has with other equipment, such as masks for health care workers.

Murphy said ventilators remain the state’s number one need.

“I won’t stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life we can,” Murphy said Sunday in a tweet.

As of Friday, State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said roughly 40% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, or 1,227 patients, required the breathing machines.

The state had 1,700 ventilators before the coronavirus outbreak.

Large Pa. facilities ordered to clean, clean, clean

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine has issued additional cleaning protocols for larger buildings that remain open because they’re part of life-sustaining operations.

In addition to any previous cleaning measures implemented by facilities larger than 50,000 square feet — such as grocery stores, warehouses and airports — businesses need to clean “high-touch areas routinely” in accordance with federal guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Facilities housing manufacturing sites, commercial offices, universities, colleges, government, hotels and residential buildings with at least 50 units are also subject to the order.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest cleaning hard surfaces with a detergent or bleach solution. For electronics with touch screens, it’s suggested businesses remove any visible contamination and consider a wipeable cover. If the manufacturer didn’t include instructions on how to disinfect the electronic, the CDC recommends using alcohol-based wipes.

Stil Pennsylvania employees who have continued reporting to work, including warehouse and delivery workers, have reported improper cleaning of their workplaces.

The new cleaning protocols come as Pennsylvania reported 1,493 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 11,510 cases.

In addition to making sure there are enough people to implement these cleaning measures, Levine’s order states these facilities need to ensure a “sufficient number of security employees to control access, maintain order and enforce social distancing of at least 6 feet, provided the security employees are otherwise responsible for such enforcement.”

A spokesperson for the department said enforcement of the new cleaning protocols would resemble that of the state’s life-sustaining business order.

The Pennsylvania State Police has been issuing warnings to businesses that violate the governor’s orders, but noncompliant businesses can also be subject to penalties such as fines. So far, the state police have issued zero citations to violators.

Former Eagles kicker Tom Dempsey dies

Former Eagles kicker Tom Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal, died late Saturday while struggling with complications from the new coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73 years old.

Dempsey spent 11 seasons in the NFL: His first two seasons were with New Orleans (1969-70), the next four with the Philadelphia Eagles, then two with the Los Angeles Rams, one with the Houston Oilers and the final two with Buffalo. He retired after the 1979 season.

Dempsey returned to New Orleans after retiring from the league. About seven years ago, he was diagnosed with dementia and later moved to an assisted living home, where he contracted the coronavirus in March during the pandemic that has hit the city — and nursing home — particularly hard. He is survived by wife Carlene, three children, a sister and grandchildren.