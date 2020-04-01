Hot spot

Monroe County, which has been under a ‘stay-at-home’ order since March 23, has become a coronavirus hot spot in Pennsylvania. As of Wednesday morning, it had 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most per capita in Pennsylvania, leading neighboring Pike County and each of the five counties in the Philadelphia area.

In recent decades, Monroe County has seen an influx of residents who commute to New York for work, and last week, the local bus company Martz Trailways suspended service to NYC and Philadelphia, citing the need to slow the spread of the disease.

State Senator Mario Scavello (R-Monroe) authored a Facebook post Monday morning asking people to send him short-term rental advertisements so he can forward them to the state police. As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had been shared more than three thousand times. Later that day, six local state representatives sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting action to restrict interstate travel and short-term rentals.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said at the state’s daily COVID-19 update Tuesday that the governor and other officials were in “ongoing” discussions about the issue.

As of now, state law enforcement is not targeting out-of-state travelers. “Traveler accommodation” businesses are considered “life-sustaining” by Wolf’s administration, and therefore are allowed to remain open during the shutdown.

Svetlana C. thinks this is all an overreaction. She runs All Pocono Rentals, which manages about a dozen vacation rentals in the area. Svetlana, who said she has received death threats for her work, asked to have her last name withheld from publication.

Around March 20th, her company cancelled all weekend reservations and instituted a minimum stay of fourteen days — the amount of time people who have recently visited New York City are supposed to “self-isolate.” Svetlana is pitching her rental homes as a place for New York metro area families to hide out in the mountains: they’re offering no-contact deliveries, portable desks and workstations, and upgraded Wi-Fi. But, Svetlana said, that doesn’t mean they aren’t taking the quarantine requirements seriously.

“We have cameras, and if you do leave the house [within fourteen days] I will ask you to vacate,” she said.

Basya Schechter is grateful that short-term rentals like Svetlana’s are still available. Schecter, a Manhattan-based cantor and songwriter, fled a one-bedroom apartment in the city for a Poconos rental about a week ago.

She said she had never visited the Poconos region before, but was drawn by the region’s forests.

“I thought, ‘Ok, let me go someplace where there is a lot of oxygen’” she said. “I just wanted to be around trees because the virus definitely attacks the lungs in a very deep way.”

Schechter expects to stay in the Poconos through April. She says the space has offered some much needed breathing room for her, her three-year-old son, and his live-in babysitter. She said calls to stay at home during the pandemic are unnecessary and unfair.

“There are ways to [travel] that are obviously 1,000% safe,” Schechter said. “Otherwise, people are going to kill each other.”