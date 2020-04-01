‘Corona discount’: As rentals advertise seclusion, Poconos become per-capita COVID leader
By mid-March, Scott Kunz’s business renting vacation homes on Airbnb in the Poconos looked to be in trouble.
Normally, Kunz says his two large houses in Monroe County are booked three months in advance. But as the coronavirus pandemic exploded throughout the Northeast, the cancellations began rolling in.
So Kunz — a Philadelphian living in Brooklyn — cut prices, increased booking flexibility, and pivoted to a new marketing strategy: appealing to stressed-out city residents seeking escape.
“We understand everyone is freaking out. What better [place] to stay in the middle of nowhere? In the Poconos you’ll be able to avoid the crowds in the safety of a rural town!” reads the description for his rental in Long Pond, PA.
So far, it’s working.
“We are seeing a good amount of interest,” said Kunz, who owns the properties with his brother. “We have both of our houses booked for at least the next two weeks.”
Kunz’s strategy has been trending in the Poconos, a popular vacation destination especially among city-dwellers at points east and south. With the pandemic grinding tourism to a halt, many vacation rental operators are pitching their properties as a more pleasant place to isolate than cramped apartments.
“Are you looking to escape from the epicenter?” reads one advertisement aimed at New Yorkers that was shared to the “Pocono Rentals” Facebook page. “Our properties … are a perfect place to spend time outside the tri-state area!”
“Pocono Coronavirus-free Home/Skiing/Shopping/Casino,” read the listing for a house in Henryville, PA, which was taken down after Keystone Crossroads contacted the lister.
Some rental operators in Philadelphia have been using similar language.
“CORONAVIRUS-FREE ZONE!” was the title of a two-bedroom house in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood, listed on Airbnb by John Cunningham through his real estate business, Birdnest Group.
Cunningham, who manages about thirty rental properties in Philadelphia, said he is not aware of renting to anyone who is fleeing areas more affected by the pandemic, but he said that rewriting his rental posting to focus on cleanliness has likely helped him recover from a sharp drop-off in bookings. He said his rental properties’ are at about 30 percent normal occupancy rate.
“These are people who are either medical responders or stranded travellers,” he said.
In the Poconos, many locals are not happy about attempts to drum up escape-from-New York coronavirus tourism.
“We are seeing an influx of New York license plates,” said State Rep. Maureen Madden (D-Monroe).“They’re actually coming here, they’re spreading more germs, they’re taking more germs back.”
Hot spot
Monroe County, which has been under a ‘stay-at-home’ order since March 23, has become a coronavirus hot spot in Pennsylvania. As of Wednesday morning, it had 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most per capita in Pennsylvania, leading neighboring Pike County and each of the five counties in the Philadelphia area.
In recent decades, Monroe County has seen an influx of residents who commute to New York for work, and last week, the local bus company Martz Trailways suspended service to NYC and Philadelphia, citing the need to slow the spread of the disease.
State Senator Mario Scavello (R-Monroe) authored a Facebook post Monday morning asking people to send him short-term rental advertisements so he can forward them to the state police. As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had been shared more than three thousand times. Later that day, six local state representatives sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting action to restrict interstate travel and short-term rentals.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said at the state’s daily COVID-19 update Tuesday that the governor and other officials were in “ongoing” discussions about the issue.
As of now, state law enforcement is not targeting out-of-state travelers. “Traveler accommodation” businesses are considered “life-sustaining” by Wolf’s administration, and therefore are allowed to remain open during the shutdown.
Svetlana C. thinks this is all an overreaction. She runs All Pocono Rentals, which manages about a dozen vacation rentals in the area. Svetlana, who said she has received death threats for her work, asked to have her last name withheld from publication.
Around March 20th, her company cancelled all weekend reservations and instituted a minimum stay of fourteen days — the amount of time people who have recently visited New York City are supposed to “self-isolate.” Svetlana is pitching her rental homes as a place for New York metro area families to hide out in the mountains: they’re offering no-contact deliveries, portable desks and workstations, and upgraded Wi-Fi. But, Svetlana said, that doesn’t mean they aren’t taking the quarantine requirements seriously.
“We have cameras, and if you do leave the house [within fourteen days] I will ask you to vacate,” she said.
Basya Schechter is grateful that short-term rentals like Svetlana’s are still available. Schecter, a Manhattan-based cantor and songwriter, fled a one-bedroom apartment in the city for a Poconos rental about a week ago.
She said she had never visited the Poconos region before, but was drawn by the region’s forests.
“I thought, ‘Ok, let me go someplace where there is a lot of oxygen’” she said. “I just wanted to be around trees because the virus definitely attacks the lungs in a very deep way.”
Schechter expects to stay in the Poconos through April. She says the space has offered some much needed breathing room for her, her three-year-old son, and his live-in babysitter. She said calls to stay at home during the pandemic are unnecessary and unfair.
“There are ways to [travel] that are obviously 1,000% safe,” Schechter said. “Otherwise, people are going to kill each other.”