Factchequeado, the first U.S. organization dedicated to fighting disinformation in Spanish, has reached 3 million Latinos this year.

But, it isn’t an easy battle to fight because of the nature of challenges.

Ruiz said Latino and/or Spanish-speaking voters tend to get more of their news from social media and other online platforms such as TikTok, Meta, WhatsApp and YouTube. These platforms aren’t actively monitoring disinformation and misinformation in Spanish as closely as English-language content. Ruiz said the problem is amplified by the dearth of Spanish-language media outlets and Spanish-language translations from local and national media organizations.

The cost of a lack of reliable information in Spanish along with less outreach to Latinos is high, Ruiz said.

“It kind of primes them to be … targets for mis- and disinformation, which can then turn around and translate to sort of lower voter turnout [and] a lot more anxiety, fear and hesitation around voting,” she said.

On top of that is the reality that “historically, as a community, Latinos, and Latino voters in particular, have been under-resourced, under-invested in and under-engaged,” Ruiz said, creating “the perfect opening to have a flood of mis- and disinformation come at them.”

That lack of engagement is borne out by a recent UnidosUS poll, Ruiz said, which found nearly half of Latino voters have not been contacted by a political candidate or party this election cycle. However, other polls show that trend could be changing, especially as the community has emerged as the second-largest voting bloc in the country.

Ruiz said her organization is using “culturally competent messaging” to empower the community with facts.

“Another piece of our work that we do at Unidos is … making sure that any kind of messaging is actually helping and empowering Latinos to vote, rather than allowing them to kind of feel isolated within a lot of the confusion and the chaos and the fear,” Ruiz said.

A lot of this messaging takes the form of what she described as “truth sandwiches.”

The “sandwich” begins with delivering accurate information framed according to the values and priorities of Latino voters. The middle of the sandwich is explaining how and why disinformation and misinformation is happening around the particular issue — but the goal is not to repeat the inaccurate information itself, Ruiz said.

“What you want to do is stay adjacent to the disinformation, but never actually repeat it, or you might be at risk of just kind of further cementing that in someone’s mind,” she said.

To close off the sandwich, the messaging then goes back to the facts shared at the beginning, reiterating why the information is important for voters.