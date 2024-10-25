Bucks County Republicans, Democrats condemn fake voter fraud video

Dan Mallinson, associate professor of public policy and administration at Penn State Harrisburg, said regardless of where the video originated, both parties’ responses touch on the impacts of disinformation.

“It could be enough to turn off some voters who think, ‘Oh, my vote’s not going to be counted anyway,’” he said. “And of course, that’s the that may be the short-term effect

to try to turn off those voters. But then, of course, the long-term effect of all this is the erosion of belief in elections in a democratic nation.”

Chris Borick, a professor of political science at Muhlenberg College, said it is “concerning” to see this disinformation targeting a key swing county in a crucial battleground state like Pennsylvania. The speedy response on the part of officials in combating disinformation is key, but sometimes the damage can’t be undone.

“The declines in trust are not happening or occurring randomly,” he said. “They’re occurring because of efforts like this to sow distrust and they’re cumulative. When they add up, when they become part of the discussion, when they’re spread, they start to erode confidence, and we’ve seen that in our polling for voting processes, we see it concentrated often among certain demographics, certain partisan groups, but nonetheless, are very problematic to the robustness, the health of an election system and a broader democracy.”

Jim O’Malley, Bucks County deputy communications director, said the county’s strict procedures protect against any kind of tampering with mail ballots.

“If you as a voter have returned your ballot to us, we keep it safe in a secure space where it is under 24/7 surveillance and is not opened or disturbed until Election Day,” O’Malley told WHYY News. “At that point, you know, at 7 a.m., we start opening them and processing them to be scanned and counted. But up until that point, we keep everything safe and secure and under 24/7 surveillance.”

O’Malley encouraged voters to view a recent video Bucks County’s government released, “Life of a Ballot,” that shows how the county’s mail ballots are processed and counted.