Bucks County Board of Elections warns of fake video showing destroyed ballots

The video has been reported to law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Pennsylvania Department of State.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • October 24, 2024
This is an official Pennsylvania mail-in ballot in Pittsburgh

This is an official Pennsylvania mail-in ballot in Pittsburgh, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are warning voters to beware of a fake video circulating on social media purporting to show mail-in-ballots being opened and destroyed ahead of the 2024 election.

“The envelope and materials depicted in this video are clearly not authentic materials belonging to or distributed by the Bucks County Board of Elections,” the Bucks County Board of Elections said in a bipartisan statement on Thursday.

“This type of behavior is meant to sow division and distrust in our election systems, and makes a mockery of the people working incredibly hard to ensure a free and fair election is carried out. The Board of Elections unequivocally condemns this purposeful spreading of dangerous disinformation. We will not be distracted from the job the voters of Bucks County have entrusted to us,” the board said.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office and Yardley Borough Police are also investigating.

“Our investigation has concluded that this video was fabricated in an attempt to undermine confidence in the upcoming election,” said the district attorney’s office in a statement. “Our office is in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation who will be attempting to locate the source of this manufactured video.”

ABC News contributed to this report.

