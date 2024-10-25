This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are warning voters to beware of a fake video circulating on social media purporting to show mail-in-ballots being opened and destroyed ahead of the 2024 election.

“The envelope and materials depicted in this video are clearly not authentic materials belonging to or distributed by the Bucks County Board of Elections,” the Bucks County Board of Elections said in a bipartisan statement on Thursday.

The video has been reported to law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Pennsylvania Department of State.