How Disinformation is ‘Sabotaging America’ with Barbara McQuade, Latest on Philly Teachers

In a surprise move, Philly’s school district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement that includes a healthy wage increase. Will it help with teacher retention? We’ll ask Kristen Graham, who writes about Philly Schools for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Michigan Law professor and MSNBC analyst Barbara McQuade joins us to talk about her new book, Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America. We’ll look at how fake news drives voters to extremes, threatens our legal foundation, and concentrates power in the hands of just a few. We’ll also take your comments and questions on the civil and criminal cases pending against former President Donald Trump.