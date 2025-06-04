From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

One of Coatesville’s long-standing traditions is coming back after a hiatus.

The Rotary Club of Coatesville and Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance are resurrecting the annual Strawberry Festival on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m.

Instead of taking up real estate outside the now-shuttered Brandywine Hospital, the free event will encompass a smaller section of Main Street between First Avenue and Third Avenue. Proceeds from pay-as-you-go festival activities will go to the greater Coatesville community.

“It is a kickoff to the summer,” said Greg Krajewski, president of the Rotary Club of Coatesville. “Kids are just getting out of school or have been out of school within the past week and it’s the first thing to do for the summer with amusement rides and vendors and entertainment for this community.”

The strawberry festival dates back more than five decades. Alissa Griffith, board member of the Rotary Club of Coatesville, said nurses at the former Brandywine Hospital would sell strawberries on the campus as part of a fundraiser. Over the years, it blossomed into a carnival-style celebration with plenty of strawberry shortcake.