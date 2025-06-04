Coatesville’s Strawberry Festival returns after 3 years
The free event will be held at Main Street between First Avenue and Third Avenue instead of its original venue outside the former Brandywine Hospital.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
One of Coatesville’s long-standing traditions is coming back after a hiatus.
The Rotary Club of Coatesville and Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance are resurrecting the annual Strawberry Festival on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m.
Instead of taking up real estate outside the now-shuttered Brandywine Hospital, the free event will encompass a smaller section of Main Street between First Avenue and Third Avenue. Proceeds from pay-as-you-go festival activities will go to the greater Coatesville community.
“It is a kickoff to the summer,” said Greg Krajewski, president of the Rotary Club of Coatesville. “Kids are just getting out of school or have been out of school within the past week and it’s the first thing to do for the summer with amusement rides and vendors and entertainment for this community.”
The strawberry festival dates back more than five decades. Alissa Griffith, board member of the Rotary Club of Coatesville, said nurses at the former Brandywine Hospital would sell strawberries on the campus as part of a fundraiser. Over the years, it blossomed into a carnival-style celebration with plenty of strawberry shortcake.
COVID-19 social distancing protocols caused the early cancellation of a couple of festivals. The last strawberry festival took place in 2022. The Rotary Club of Coatesville canceled the 2023 festival due to a lack of security and volunteers.
“The event was so really beloved by the community that we wanted to try and continue and it came to pass that we were able to work with the city of Coatesville and 2nd Century [Alliance] in Coatesville to partner with us for the event,” Griffith said.
Amber Little-Turner, executive director of 2nd Century Alliance, recalled attending the festival as a child. She said the revival of the tradition is “a true testament to what’s possible when community partners come together.”
“The weather is a little iffy, but that doesn’t mean the show won’t go on,” Little-Turner said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.