The lawyer representing the lone teenager charged in Thursday’s school bus shooting in Coatesville claims his client is innocent.

Chester County authorities are searching for three other suspects. Attorney Vincent J. Caputo said 17-year-old Jaki White-Marshall believed he was going to witness a fight that had been mentioned on social media.

Caputo claims his client arrived near Hope Avenue Thursday afternoon — alone — in his grandmother’s white sedan and left the scene in the opposite direction when two individuals fired at the school bus as it was dropping off students.

“In no way did Jaki collude, conspire, agree or even participate in any of the actions of the other three,” Caputo said.

In total, the suspects fired eight shots, two of which struck the bus. No one was injured. Prosecutors believe the suspects were targeting a student exiting the bus.

County detectives arrested White-Marshall on Friday. He is facing several charges including aggravated assault, conspiracy and reckless endangerment. White-Marshall is currently being held at the Chester County Youth Center.