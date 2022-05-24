Family identifies student stabbed at Coatesville High School; suspect not in custody

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Family members have identified the teen who was stabbed during a fight inside Coatesville Area Senior High School in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

According to the family, 16-year-old Mickey Raynor Jr. was stabbed when a fight broke out between him and another student at about 7:30 a.m. Raynor is a sophomore at the school.

Jacquelyn Prouse, Raynor’s mother, said he underwent surgery in the morning at Paoli Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

“He was stabbed in the neck, the arm, his side, his back multiple times. (It) cut every muscle and tendon in his arm all the way down to the bone,” she said. “They are still observing because it did knick his colon, so they are watching to make sure that there is not a hole.”