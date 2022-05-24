Lawmaker urges Pa. legislature to make it easier for attorney general to investigate police killings

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A Pennsylvania lawmaker is urging the legislature to take action on a bill that would make it easier for the state attorney general to investigate when police use deadly force, a measure he said would “restore trust in law enforcement.”

The legislation, introduced by state Sen. Art Haywood (D., Montgomery), would require district attorneys to investigate the deaths of people killed by police without the involvement of the officer’s department.

If a district attorney were to decide not to prosecute an officer, under the proposed legislation they would be required to refer the case to Pennsylvania’s attorney general.

Currently, Pennsylvania law allows district attorneys to ask the state attorney general’s office to investigate a case if, for instance, they believe there’s an “actual or apparent” conflict of interest. Law enforcement experts previously told Spotlight PA that this conflict is inherent because of the close relationship between district attorneys and police.

But the attorney general’s office cannot launch an inquiry without the district attorney signing off on the move.