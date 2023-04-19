17-year-old charged after shooting at Christiana Mall in Delaware; 2 suspects still sought
Three people were injured after gunfire erupted at the mall's food court. One of the three suspects is in custody and has been charged, remaining 2 at large.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following a shooting at the Christiana Mall in Delaware that left three people wounded.
The teen turned himself in, police say. He has been charged with two felonies including facilitating a riot and second-degree conspiracy.
Two more suspects remain on the loose, police say. They have not been identified.
Investigators released video of the suspects last week.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
According to investigators, the suspects confronted and assaulted an 18-year-old male victim while exiting the food court.
The victim’s friends then engaged in an altercation with the suspects.
“During the fight, one suspect removed a handgun from his waistband and began firing multiple rounds,” police said in a news release.
The 18-year-old, his 16-year-old friend and another victim were all injured in the shooting.
All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware State Police at 302-365-8467.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.