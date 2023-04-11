Kayla Wilson was watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie with friends at the Christiana Mall early Saturday evening when the screen went blank.

“A manager came into the theater and told us, ‘Hey, just to let you know, there is an incident going over at the mall.’”

When an audience member demanded more information, the manager said, “Well, there has been a shooting.”

Wilson said she decided to venture outside a few minutes later, and saw flashing red lights everywhere and what seemed like “a thousand cops.”

It was still daylight when police responded to the bloody, chaotic scene in the parking lot across from the Cinemark Christiana. Officers said three people were shot around 6:45 p.m., in the small vestibule at the mall’s main entrance — which is flanked by a Cheesecake Factory restaurant and Barnes & Noble bookstore. Five other people were injured.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made, but state police provided an update on the investigation and released a photo and brief video of three suspects walking together just after entering the mall.

Police said the suspects, all males, confronted an 18-year-old male as he left the food court. They began to beat him, and two of the victim’s friends began fighting with the suspects, police said.

While they fought, one suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired several times, police said.

The 18-year-old they had attacked and his 16-year-old friend were both struck by three bullets, located in the torso and lower extremities. Both remain hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Another 18-year-old, who was not involved in the fight, was standing on the sidewalk outside the vestibule when he was struck by one bullet. He was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

‘It’s always shocking but it’s not surprising’