“The case has been resolved.”

With those five words Tuesday at 4 p.m., Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis broke the tension that had been building for months, weeks, and days in advance of the defamation trial pitting Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News and Fox Corp.

Davis took the bench after a courtroom packed with 200 lawyers, journalists, and spectators from the public endured wait after wait for the last two days for a trial that had been scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Davis didn’t disclose any details but outside the courthouse 20 minutes later, Dominion lawyers announced the whopping $787.5 million settlement. Dominion had sought $1.6 billion in damages.

“Lies have consequences. The truth does not know red or blue,’’ lead plaintiff attorney Justin Nelson said before dozens of reporters and camera crews. “But for our democracy to endure for another 250 years and hopefully much longer, we must share a commitment to facts.”

Dominion claimed in its lawsuit that Fox defamed its company by repeatedly airing false allegations, perpetuated by then-President Donald Trump and his lawyers and acolytes.

That included bogus claims that Dominion programmed its voting machines to steal votes from Trump and award them to Delaware’s Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Dominion also charged that Fox commentators and executives knew the claims of a rigged election were false, but continued airing them anyway, even after Dominion provided them with ample evidence the Trump team was lying.

Fox argued that it was merely reporting on matters of the greatest consequence — the presidential election — and that comments made by the president are always newsworthy in a democracy.

Davis had ruled last month after a pretrial hearing that it was clear Fox defamed Dominion by repeatedly broadcasting false allegations. The jury that was seated Tuesday was poised to decide whether Fox committed actual malice, and if so, how much financial damages Fox must pay Dominion.

‘Fox News must be held accountable for what they did’

Davis had delayed the start late Sunday while both sides reportedly engaged in settlement talks.

But when those negotiations failed to produce an agreement by Tuesday morning, the two dozen or so lawyers on each side descended on courtroom 7E, along with a media throng from outlets as far away as Australia, to document the biggest current civil proceeding in America.

Outside the courthouse, a circus atmosphere of sorts reigned.

More than a dozen members of the television media camped outside under canopies while on-air reporters applied makeup and practiced their lines, then delivered remote reports to their stations.

A black box truck circled the block with aggressive messages on its side, including “Fox News Lied,” and “Rupert Murdoch Knew.”

The truck rolled around the blocks courtesy of the advocacy group Media Matters for America.