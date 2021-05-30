Cheltenham students, alumni work to change policy on police in district schools

As images and videos of police violence at protests forced a nationwide racial reckoning following the killing of George Floyd, many young people sought ways to confront the justice system and change the status quo.

In Cheltenham Township, a racially diverse Montgomery County community of 37,000 people, the conversation began with a flurry of text messages between students in the Cheltenham School District and recent graduates. Eventually, the messages snowballed into action, and Police-Free CSD — a group made up of current students, alumni, teachers, and area residents — was born in summer 2020.

“I think that there should be an equal opportunity for all students to feel safe in their learning environment, and to be somewhere where they don’t have to worry about their safety or walking down the hallways, but all they have to worry about is learning and seeing their friends,” said Xose Venus Agbadan, a senior at Cheltenham High School and a founding member of Police-Free CSD.

Dissatisfied with the role increased policing has played in school discipline, the organization crafted a list of four demands: improving mental health resources in the schools; replacing punitive disciplinary strategies with restorative ones; recrafting the school district’s memorandum of understanding with the local police department; and removing the physical presence of police from the schools.

“These demands are just really to ensure that all students have equal opportunity to get the education that they deserve to receive,” Agbadan said.

The list of demands and the social media campaign caught the attention of Arin Edelstein, Class of 2016, who currently attends New York University.

“I remember police presence in schools and that made me feel uncomfortable, and I’m a white person, so I can only imagine how a person of color would feel with police present in our schools,” Edelstein said. “And with the murder of George Floyd and with all of the protests, I wanted to take some actionable steps and do something and be in community with people who are doing things to make this stop — and Police-Free CSD was a perfect avenue for that.”

After a year of working with the school board, the group has made substantial progress on some of its demands, particularly the memorandum of understanding — and it now hopes the district can be the benchmark for Montgomery County and Pennsylvania on such policies.

“It was an incredibly interesting process, because I love to see the student activism that Cheltenham students show and that recent Cheltenham graduates show. They’re passionate, they’re incredibly informed. They had read up on this in a way that they were as informed about the legalities of the memorandum of understanding as anyone,” said School Board President Joel Fishbein.

What is an MOU?

A memorandum of understanding is a legal document that basically defines an agreement between two or more parties. In this case, MOUs act as contracts between schools and local police departments outlining the situations in which law enforcement must, should, and can be called.

Essentially, an MOU can be broken down into its mandatory reporting elements — situations in which schools must notify police, such as cases involving a weapon, arson, and sexual assault, among other things — and its recommended and discretionary elements, when schools can choose to report such matters as trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Pennsylvania’s Safe Schools Act requires every school district to have a legal relationship with the local police department in the form of an MOU.