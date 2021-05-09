The Youth Leadership Committee of the NAACP’s Cheltenham Branch went public last week with a video sharing anonymous stories of discrimination inside Springfield Township High School in Montgomery County. The group is inviting the public to a Zoom town hall at 7 p.m. May 19 to talk about ways to promote anti-racism in schools.

Students from the Cheltenham NAACP Branch had already been working for six months on racial justice issues inside local schools, but mostly at Springfield Township High School, which is more than 70% white, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. (The branch serves Cheltenham, Springfield, Jenkintown, Plymouth Meeting, and Whitemarsh.)

The students had made major strides in getting curriculum changes, such as improvements to the way Black history is taught. But one day, after combing through disciplinary data at the middle school level for Black girls, the students were stopped in their tracks by the racial disparities in detentions and suspensions.

“So when the discipline data came up, it was really sudden — the girls just started talking and talking over each other and sharing stories about disparate discipline, times in which they were disciplined for something that was either minor or where they watch the disparities happen,” said Liza Meiris, a mentor for the Youth Leadership Committee.

According to Princeton University researchers, Black students across the United States “are subject to disciplinary action at rates much higher than their white counterparts,” and the exposure to such discipline contributes to the school-to-prison pipeline.

Gabrielle Greene is a sophomore at Springfield Township High School and a member of the Youth Leadership Committee. As a Black girl who’d gone through school in the district, she had her own anecdotes of disparate discipline, but she wasn’t always at ease sharing them.

“I was very just wary of speaking about those issues, things that made me uncomfortable, because I was afraid that I was going to be ostracized, and that people wouldn’t take me seriously,” Greene said.

Upon sharing their stories with one another, however, they noticed a lot of “repetitive” and “recurring situations” that Black students, and Black girls in particular, were facing in the district’s schools, said committee member Candace Harrison, also a sophomore at Springfield Township High School.