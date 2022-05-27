In Thursday’s meeting, board member Sharon Collopy said the school board does not need to see the list of recommended books before they are purchased.

“But,” said Collopy, “the buck stops with someone.”

Kate Nazemi is a district parent who has been analyzing the policy for months.

“They just shifted their responsibility,” Nazemi said. “They saw a legal problem coming their way and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll just exit this scene and shift onto administration or a designee.”

Vic Walczak, legal director for ACLU Pennsylvania, said the board removing specific references to themselves from the policy “is not going to allow them to avoid ultimate responsibility for whatever kind of censorship occurs. This is a policy that’s passed by the board and the buck stops there.”

What is “implied nudity?”

The policy’s criteria for book selection and for books that are challenged by parents remains vague.

The criteria for book selection states:

Each item selected shall:

Support and enrich the curriculum and/or students’ personal interest sand learning; Be appropriate for the subject area and for the age, intellectual development, and ability level of the students for whom the materials are selected; and For non-fiction resources, incorporate accurate and authentic factual content.

For challenged material:

“Removal of materials may be based upon the lack of educational suitability of the library material, lack of appropriateness for minors such as sexualized content, and for pervasive profanity or vulgarity. “

The policy loosely defines inappropriate material to be avoided for elementary, middle, and high school students.Elementary books cannot include “visually implied depictions of sexual acts”, “implied written descriptions of sexual acts,” or “visual depictions of nudity or implied nudity.” Middle school books cannot include “visually implied depictions of sexual acts, explicit written descriptions of sexual acts, or visual depictions of nudity. And high school books should not include “explicit descriptions of sexual acts or visual depictions of nudity.”

Nazemi points out that language is not rooted in national standards for what is considered appropriate outlined by American Association of School Librarians.

“That’s a lot of content that is defined on a whole page that is inappropriate. How do you define everything else?” Nazemi asked. She wonders, who is deciding on the literature that is appropriate, and of value to students, without referring to national standards, and how will that process be objective?

“[The district] needs to answer that question,” said Nazemi.

Walczak said vague policies offer a lot of power to decision makers.

“It gives them unlimited power and authority to get rid of whatever they don’t like. And the expectation is that once this vague policy is passed, that they are going to apply it to get rid of the materials that they’ve been targeting all along,” said Walczak.

Walczak is referencing the already existing hostile climate for LGBTQ students and allies, with, for instance, the removal of classroom pride flags, the directive to not use Lenape Middle School students’ correct gender pronouns, and the suspension of Lenape Middle School teacher Andrew Burgess, a known advocate for LGBTQ students.

The ACLU is keeping a close watch on the district’s moves, to see which books are limited, to determine whether they are violating the First Amendment.

Walczak is also concerned about the vague policies creating a chilling effect for educators. He said in cases like this, educators will fearfully self-censor before they are censored by their district.

“That’s another problem that the Supreme Court has identified with vague policies,” said Walczak. “It doesn’t give sufficient guidance to the people who are making the decisions. And in a situation like in Central Bucks, where there’s already been directives sent out that, ‘hey, we’re concerned about all this LGBTQ themed material,’ the staff who are tasked with making these decisions are going to over-censor just out of fear, out of uncertainty.”