After 30 years, Chestnut Hill College president gets her own beer

When Vale took the job as president in 1992, she did not expect to stay in the position for three decades, or to end up having her picture on a can of beer. She earned her doctorate in theology and was expecting a long career of scholarship.

“But things took me in a different direction,” she said. “I believe that you stay with something as long as you have vision to take it to a new place. That has been true of these 30 years.”

Under her leadership, Chestnut Hill College has undergone transformational changes. Since 1924, the college had been for women only, until 2003 when Vale pushed against controversy to matriculate men. She built the college’s athletics into an NCAA Division II program.

Vale nearly doubled the size of the college in 2006 by acquiring 32 acres on a hill adjacent to the main campus. The entrance to the new SugarLoaf campus is now undergoing a $6.7 million rebuild, part of a $16 million capital campaign.

Next fall, the SugarLoaf campus will launch the college’s Neurodiversity Initiative, a new academic residency program for students on the autism spectrum.

Although Vale expanded Chestnut Hill significantly during her tenure, she says it’s still a small college. She is known for the personal rapport she fosters with individual students on campus.

“We never would want to be larger than 1,500 full-time undergraduates,” she said. “We think being small is important in order to foster development of the heart, body, and spirit in all of our students, and for them to have a transformational experience while they’re here at the college. I think the personal contact they have with faculty, staff and coaches really makes a tremendous difference in their ability to grow and change, to learn from failure and not to be overcome by it.”

Vale used to use a poem with her students when she still taught classes in the 1990s: “Come to the Edge” by Christopher Logue. The verse is printed on the beer cans bearing her image.

“Come to the edge,” she said.

“We can’t! We’re afraid!” they responded.

“Come to the edge,” she said.

“We can’t! We will fall!” they responded.

“Come to the edge,” she said.

And so they came.

And she pushed them.

And they flew.

Vale’s successor is Dr. William Latimer, an epidemiologist and vice president of Mercy College in the Bronx. Latimer will be the first layperson, and the first man to lead Chestnut Hill College.

Vale will be honored at a gala next week as part of an extended, five-day reunion weekend. The beer that bears her name will be served to alumni and guests.