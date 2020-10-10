Camden IDEA center offers kids an arts oasis during the pandemic

There are nights that Cynthia Primas lays awake wondering how she’ll make lease and utility payments for her beloved IDEA Center, which opened at a new downtown location in Camden on Sept. 24.

But worrying about IDEA — the Institute for Development of Education in the Arts — is nothing new for Primas.

“It’s the nature of the beast as a nonprofit, in the arts, in a poor community,” she said. “All of that makes this a risk, but at the same time, it’s an opportunity.”

Primas, IDEA’s founder and executive director, has been taking that risk for more than two decades, setting up shop in various Camden locations — including two technology centers, the BB&T Pavilion back when it was the Susquehanna Bank Center, and Rowan University. Rents would get too high or arts funding would dry up, and Primas would have to move again.

This time, the Michaels Organization renovated an 1800-square foot abandoned Market Street storefront free of charge and Subaru donated $90,000 in equipment. The result is a bright, welcoming facility with exposed brick, an art room, musical recording equipment, computers, a stage and a kitchen.

Running an arts center during coronavirus pandemic, though, is a new experience.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the center hosted its first two classes for children and teens — an art course led by South Jersey artist Marcy Morris and a drama class taught by Arthur Leo Taylor of Pleasantville High School. Instructors and children wore masks, and lessons were influenced by the pandemic.

Morris asked a small group of 8- and 9-year-olds to draw pictures about togetherness and closeness. For inspiration, she showed the students a painting of hers entitled “Hold My Hand” and a photograph of herself with her children.

Nash Daniels, 8, drew a picture of himself and classmate, Malik Lance, 9, explaining that the pair was “best friends for life.” In nearly all the drawings, the figures were maskless.

It was the first time, Morris said, that she’d led an in-person class since the pandemic began. She asked her students, “‘When can we be together without masks? When can we hug each other without masks?’ And they said, ‘with family.’”

Morris said she had to remind a few students to keep their masks from falling down, but that “they were so focused on their art that the masks aren’t an issue.”