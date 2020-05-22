Camden Co. freeholders start weekly food drive to assist overburdened pantries

The Camden County Board of Freeholders hosted one of its first food drives with nonprofit Touch New Jersey Food Alliance to help residents experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic’s ripple effect.

County Freeholder Jonathan Young said Friday’s food drive, held at Antioch Baptist Church and at St. John Baptist Church in Camden, fed a little over 200 families this morning, with 1,200 boxes of fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products.

Young said the freeholders want to continue to host these food drives weekly through the beginning of August to help county residents — particularly those experiencing unemployment and who usually count on schools to feed their kids for breakfast and lunch.

New Jersey’s unemployment rate jumped to 15.3% for the month of April. The state lost 758,000 jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from the state Labor Department on Thursday. The unemployment rate for New Jersey was at 3.7% in March.