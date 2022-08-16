‘It’s very convincing’: Bucks County officials warn of fake warrant scam

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Scams are not new, but one circulating in Bucks County, Pennsylvania is pretty brazen. And so far, the scammers have succeeded on more than one occasion.

“They just want to get money and don’t care who they hurt and what they do. They are a tornado and will destroy everything in its path,” said Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran.

Authorities said scammers are calling victims and sending fake arrest warrants by email, claiming to be from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office.

“The issue that we have is that it has their air of credibility because it has the court’s seal, judges name on it, and appears to come from the sheriff’s office. It’s very convincing,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.