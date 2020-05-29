Massive unemployment scam strikes up to 58,000 people in Pa., far more than previously known

According to state and federal authorities, the perpetrators are targeting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which offers benefits to individuals who would not normally be eligible for unemployment, but have had their livelihoods impacted by the coronavirus.

State unemployment officials first warned of the scheme in a news release May 22, but said that at that time, they had not detected any activity in Pennsylvania. That changed over the holiday weekend, said Jerry Oleksiak, the secretary of labor, in a call with reporters this week.

Oleksiak declined to disclose how many erroneous payments were issued, or the amount of unemployment money sent out as part of the fraud.

But new numbers obtained by Spotlight PA show the extent to which scammers were apparently able to deceive the state in a matter of days. An estimated 53,000 to 58,000 people have been affected, according to Rep. Patrick Harkins (D., Erie), the ranking member on the House Labor and Industry Committee who was briefed by the state labor department.

“It’s disgusting, going after the most vulnerable population right now,” Harkins said.

The scam is particularly outrageous given the major hurdles so many people in Pennsylvania have faced filing legitimate claims. There have been nearly 2 million new unemployment claims in the Keystone State since March 15, and 300,000 are still awaiting a response, Oleksiak said. The department has paid out $6.2 billion in unemployment benefits since March 15, and made 330 new hires to handle the increase in claims brought by the pandemic, he said.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate in April stood at 15.1%, compared to 5.8% just a month prior, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Oleksiak said Pennsylvanians should watch their credit ratings and remain vigilant about their personal information, as they may not know their identity was stolen. He also cautioned that cashing an unemployment check you didn’t apply for is fraud and repayment will be required.

Oleksiak did not comment on who was behind the scam, but said the state system wasn’t breached and none of the state’s data was compromised. Rather, the scammers apparently use data stolen from other sites in order to make it appear as though they are filing legitimate claims.

The state Treasury Department on Thursday announced that payments for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance would no longer be made by direct deposit, and instead would only be issued by check to the claimant’s home address on file in response to the scam.

The department said the change would last up to two weeks, while the Department of Labor and Industry works to implement new safeguards to enable the resumption of electronic deposits.