Bucks County changes school COVID-19 guidance again to recommend masking

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Bucks County Health Department now recommends that schools require masks. The move comes just after the Health Department gave the opposite advice and recommended that schools adopt a mask-optional policy.

The department explained in an earlier statement that even within the county, some areas are hit by COVID-19 more than others, so there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach, and that any measures should not affect healthy people if possible.

The department named this approach “targeted temporary mitigation” and called it the “the gold standard from a public health perspective.” County health officials also said the policies were based on “science, years of public health policy, 18 months of accumulated local experience with the pandemic, and common sense.”