Black Lives Matter mural now greets visitors at Philly’s Municipal Services Building

The front windows of the Municipal Services Building, across from Philadelphia City Hall, are draped with a large banner depicting protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement.

The temporary mural, called “Crown,” is just steps from where the statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo once stood, and the site of large protests in late spring demanding the city remove the statue, which it did in June.

Those demanding the removal of the statue said Rizzo was a racially divisive leader who oppressed the city’s Black population during his tenure as police commissioner and then mayor.

“It was important that this be on a government building near the Rizzo statue,” said Jane Golden, CEO of Mural Arts Philadelphia, which partnered with the city to install the mural. “It shows times are changing. This should now be a spot that acknowledges people coming together, and a spot for healing.”

“It’s been a difficult time emotionally, physically, and mentally for all Americans and all Philadelphians,” said Mayor Jim Kenney at the dedication of the mural. “I want to thank the artist for his grit and determination to make this happen.”

The artist is Russell Craig, from North Philadelphia, who created the previous public art piece on the Municipal Services Building, “Portraits of Justice,” with artist Jesse Krimes.

Both artists had spent time in prison and had participated in Mural Arts’ Restorative Justice programs for artists reentering society. Now, they are enjoying significant success in their artistic careers.

Craig is currently based in Brooklyn, N.Y., and formally studying art at Bard College. Before he enrolled one year ago, he had little training in art history. Now he is taking inspiration from 19th-century French masters Eugène Delacroix and Gustave Courbet.