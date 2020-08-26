In July, ICE began to bring in new families into the Berks County Detention Center. The families, who have now been in the prison for more than 100 days and have testified in state court how scared they are of COVID spreading in the facility, have seen their fears come true. This is utterly unacceptable and demonstrates once again that ICE could not care less about the health and safety of the parents and children.

ICE is not going to change. It has welcomed with open arms the opportunity to terrorize immigrant communities like never before. That is why the state of Pennsylvania not only needs to enforce state law and start protecting families, but it is legally obligated to do so. That is why for years the Shut Down Berks Coalition has called on Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller to issue an Emergency Removal Order on the Berks County Detention Center. The state has the power to stop a county facility being used in a way that breaks state law. And until the state acts, it is allowing ICE to abuse, deport and separate families in a county facility under its watch.

The “Las Madres de Berks” documentary and the public art installations were created as a platform and megaphone for the mothers to speak up, advocate for themselves and amplify their stories.

Their stories have the power to inspire people to take action and see the families at Berks as full, powerful, loving, resilient human beings who are trying to survive the trauma of being detained with their children. Families detained at Berks are at high risk, and the fight to close down the prison is more urgent than ever. We must continue to fight for the freedom of the families at Berks and end family detention in our state.

“Las Madres de Berks” will be broadcast on WHYY Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

After the broadcast, artist and filmmaker Michelle Angela Ortiz will lead a talkback at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live with Jasmine Rivera, of the Shut Down Berks Coalition, and Lorena, a mother who was formerly detained at Berks and featured in the documentary.

___

Michelle Angela Ortiz is a child of immigrants, a native Philadelphian, and an award-winning visual artist and filmmaker who uses her art as a vehicle to represent people and communities whose histories are often lost or co-opted. Through community arts practices, painting, documentaries, and public art installations, she creates a safe space for dialogue around some of the most profound issues communities and individuals may face.