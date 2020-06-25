Bankruptcy judge clears away final hurdle in PES refinery sale

A bankruptcy judge has approved a last-minute $26.5 million cut in the price originally agreed to by Philadelphia Energy Solutions and the development company that plans to purchase the refinery complex in South Philadelphia. The deal is now expected to close Friday.

On June 6, Hilco Redevelopment Partners asked U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware for a break on the original $252 million price it agreed to pay earlier this year for the 1,300-acre site, according to court documents. After negotiations, parties to the PES Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with the exception of two lenders, agreed to a $27.5 million discount.

During a remote hearing Thursday morning, Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein agreed to amend the original purchase agreement after representatives of PES said they had reached an agreement with the two objectors, Marble Ridge Capital LP and Serengeti Asset Management LP, by lowering the price reduction by $1 million.

“This will resolve all objections,” said attorney Matthew Fagen, who was representing PES. He added that approval of the amended agreement was “vital and necessary” to ensuring that the deal closed on schedule.

“In an imperfect world, I think this is the right solution at this juncture,” said Paul Silverstein, representing the objectors.

The price reduction does not affect a $5 million severance fund for formerly unionized refinery workers or a $20 million settlement with Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ unsecured creditors. The only class affected, as established by PES representatives, is the term loan secured creditors.