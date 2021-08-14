Mayor Marty Small Sr. of Atlantic City has announced a new partnership between Atlantic City Beach Patrol public safety entities and Watchtower, a software that allows the city to interact with residents and visitors before they go to the beach.

“We’re digitizing the Atlantic City Beach Patrol and we’re bringing it to the 21st century,” Small said at a press conference.

The software will be featured on the city’s website. Residents and visitors will have access to information about beaches, threats to public safety, and safest places to surf.