The pandemic brought a lot of stressors that were new to most of us: lockdowns, distancing, and having to think about the risk presented by every day-to-day activity. Fortunately, some Camden residents were already working on developing stress-management tools right before the pandemic hit.

A study coming out this fall measures the effectiveness of these stress-management tools. Conducted by Sheila Linz, assistant professor at Rutgers School of Nursing-Camden, and Kathy Jackson, a family nurse practitioner and clinical assistant professor of nursing at Rutgers‒Camden, the study focuses on the benefits of mindfulness and yoga in reducing stress and improving mental and physical health.

Linz says that mindfulness allows people to figure out the next steps they should take before taking action.

“Mindfulness is a tool that would be useful in a situation where people are prone to reacting without necessarily thinking everything through,” Linz said.

In the fall of 2019 residents of Camden’s Ablett Village and the Branches at Centerville learned how to handle stressful situations using a method called “pause, relax, and open,” offered during sessions at the Rutgers-Camden health centers.