Philly’s Asian pop-rock musicians to gather for a slice of Asian American Pie

John Faye lives about an eight-minute drive from the H Mart in Cheltenham, a shopping mall and food court chain specializing in Korean goods. He goes all the time.

He says the bibimbap beef rice bowl (No. 37A pictured in the overhead menu) is pretty good. It’s not great, but it’s not bad, which makes it just right.

“I think about the food my mom made when I was growing up. It’s not super fancy,” said Faye, 57. “There’s a restaurant on the other side of this parking lot that’s a little more high-quality, culinarily speaking. A little fancier. But this feels very much like home to me.”

It was at the H Mart about a year ago, over sizzling stone bowls of rice and beef, surrounded by side plates of various kimchees, where Faye and fellow musician Judah Kim hatched the idea for Asian American Pie, a concert of local bands fronted by Asian Americans at World Cafe Live in West Philadelphia this Saturday.

The concert is pegged to the start of Asian American Pacific Islander Month, which Faye believes could use a little rock and roll energy.

“They tend to be very, I’ll say it: boringly cultural,” Faye said. “We wanted to have something fun that’s attached to that heritage month.”

“It’s usually very academic with lots of tradition and history,” Kim said. “And that’s all important and it has its place. But what I love about this is that it’s the marriage of us being here and our interpretation of an American-slash-European art, which is rock and roll music.”