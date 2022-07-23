Bonus Interview: Michelle Zauner, “Crying in H Mart”

After her mother died of cancer in 2014, MICHELLE ZAUNER found herself breaking down in the aisles of H Mart, a popular Korean supermarket chain. She asked herself: “Am I even Korean anymore if there’s no one left to call and ask which brand of seaweed we used to buy?”

Her memoir, Crying in H Mart, details the journey of grief, food, identity and memory that Zauner has been on since losing her mother. Zauner, a rock musician who records under the name Japanese Breakfast, joined us in 2021 to talk about her musical talent and memoir.

Featured Song: Be Sweet, from Japanese Breakfast’s album, Jubilee.

Japanese Breakfast performs Saturday at The Dell Music Center in Philadelphia with Yo La Tengo and Cate Le Bon.