2023 In Review: Behind the Scenes of Our Favorite Episodes
Cherri and Avi revisit their most memorable segments, from famous authors, to cocktail mixologists, to live music and the host of Jeopardy.Listen 10:55
In our end of year review, we feature some of Cherri and Avi’s favorite moments.
Shows referenced:
- Studio 2 Debut: Delaware River Chemical Spill
- Jeopardy! Host Ken Jennings Explores the Afterlife
- Local political consultants gather for a Post-Election Roundtable
- Singer/Songwriter Amos Lee
