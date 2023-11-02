Ken Jennings Explores the Afterlife, Chef Lidia Bastianich, Earworms

Calling all Jeopardy! enthusiasts. Champion and now host Ken Jennings joins us to talk about his offbeat new book, 100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife. From heaven on TV to Haitian voodoo, we’re digging into how people learn about the afterlife through religion, pop culture and more.

Italian chef and PBS cooking show host Lidia Bastianich stops by to share recipes from her new cookbook, Lidia’s From Our Family Table to Yours. The dishes pull from her childhood memories and include new family favorites – spicy crispy roasted cauliflower, rigatoni with sausage and cabbage, eggplant rollatini, a simple roast chicken and much more. We’ll talk with Bastianich about the connection between family and food, and get tips on Italian cooking.

Are you walking on sunshine or do you always look on the bright side of life? And, did we plant an earworm with the mention of these two songs? On this episode, we’re finding out why we can’t get certain tunes out of our heads and why there’s so much repetition in music with guest Elizabeth Margulis, music professor at Princeton University.