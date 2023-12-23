Cheese Adventures with Madame Fromage, Climate Scientist Michael Mann

Are you a curd nerd — a cheese aficionado? Tenaya Darlington, aka Madame Fromage, takes us on a tour of the world’s cheeses. We’ll learn about tasting, pairing and sharing funky blues, salty Machengos and creamy Bries. She’s got a new book, Madame Fromage’s Adventures in Cheese.

University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann joins us to discuss our warming planet and why, despite the doomsday projections, he remains hopeful. His new book, Our Fragile Moment: How Lessons from Earth’s Past Can Help Us Survive the Climate Crisis, looks at past climate shifts on Earth and the lessons we can draw for today. We’ll talk with him about our warming planet, what can be done to slow it, the politics that get in the way, and much more.

Julin Cheung, a flutist at the Curtis Institute of Music, has a massive amount of musical talent, especially at just 16-years-old. But, he doesn’t like the word prodigy, and stays humble and dedicated to the instrument he loves. He joins us to play some music and chat. He was featured this year on an episode of TV-12’s On Stage at Curtis.