If you’re planning to soak in the last weeks of summer with a vacation, or you have an international trip planned, PBS travel expert and guidebook author Rick Steves has advice for you! He joins us with destination suggestions, instructions for traveling on a budget and some advice on how to be a good traveler.

Then, singer-songwriter and Philly native Amos Lee was a second-grade teacher before opening for artists like Bob Dylan and Adele and becoming a star. He joined us earlier this year to perform live and talk about his tour, including a performance with The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Plus, why we should love sharks instead of fearing them. We’ll learn about the sharks swimming off our coast with Millersville University shark biologist Dominique Didier.