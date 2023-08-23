Singer-Songwriter Amos Lee, Rick Steves on Travel, Sharks at the Shore
This episode holds the best of the summer. Rick Steves joins us to talk about how to travel, a biologist tells us why we need to love sharks and Amos Lee plays live music.Listen 50:02
If you’re planning to soak in the last weeks of summer with a vacation, or you have an international trip planned, PBS travel expert and guidebook author Rick Steves has advice for you! He joins us with destination suggestions, instructions for traveling on a budget and some advice on how to be a good traveler.
Then, singer-songwriter and Philly native Amos Lee was a second-grade teacher before opening for artists like Bob Dylan and Adele and becoming a star. He joined us earlier this year to perform live and talk about his tour, including a performance with The Philadelphia Orchestra.
Plus, why we should love sharks instead of fearing them. We’ll learn about the sharks swimming off our coast with Millersville University shark biologist Dominique Didier.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.