Studio 2 Extra: Bestselling author Celeste Ng

Celeste Ng is one of today’s most celebrated voices in contemporary fiction. She’s the best-selling author of Everything I Never Told You, and the TV-adapted hit Little Fires Everywhere. Both are stories that explore family, identity, belonging and the complicated ways we connect to each other.

Her latest novel, Our Missing Hearts, is the Free Library’s pick for this year’s One Book, One Philadelphia. The story is dystopian, but only slightly removed from reality: it imagines a near-future America shaped by fear, censorship and division. It’s exactly the kind of book that stays with you long after you finish it, and now thousands of Philadelphians are reading and discussing its themes together in libraries, book clubs, and community events across the city.

In this Studio 2 extra, Cherri Gregg sits down with Celeste Ng to talk about the timely, emotional and deeply human story in Our Missing Hearts.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 6:30pm, Parkway Central Library will host the One Book One Philadelphia Finale Celebration: An Evening of Art and Performance. Tickets for the event are free but limited.