How constraints make us happier and more productive

For most of human history, we had far less competition for our attention. There was no internet, no chirping notifications, and no infinite scrolling. For better or worse, most people had fewer choices in their day-to-day lives.

The past few decades have brought a major shift. Now, we are up to our ears in decisions big and small — who to spend time with, what to focus on at work, what show to watch, what towels to buy. And while more freedom seems like a good thing, it can also leave us scattered and overwhelmed.

When everything is available all the time, how do we decide what actually deserves our attention and energy?

In his new book, “Inside the Box,” journalist David Epstein argues that our brains are simply not wired to thrive in this environment. Drawing on examples including a failed tech company, a famous novelist, a Nobel Prize-winning psychologist and Dr. Seuss, Epstein explores the benefits of boundaries, the dangers of multitasking and why the best decision is not always choosing the best possible option.

Today: would we be happier and more productive with less freedom? And the modern era, what would that even look like?

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