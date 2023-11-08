Election 2023: Political Roundtable

Join our live election roundtable as we dig through the results of some of the region’s most contentious races. What will Philadelphia City Council look like for the city’s 100th mayor? And with reproductive rights, voting and LBGTQ+ issues hanging in the balance, is Pennsylvania’s new Supreme Court a good indicator of what voters might do in 2024?

Our guests are strategist Mustafa Rashed, Broad and Market blogger Lauren Vidas, media consultant Neil Oxman and Eagle Consulting’s Christopher Nicholas.