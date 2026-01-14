From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Efforts to reopen a refurbished bus station at its former location in Center City are moving forward, with plans for an official opening in May.

The facility will be at the former Greyhound terminal on Filbert Street, which will be totally overhauled at a cost of between $1.7–2 million. Rich Lazer, head of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, said they are well on their way to meeting the May 1 deadline.

“Our folks are in there, the internal demolition is already completed. So now it’s going to be putting it back together,” he said.

Lazer said the structure of the building is solid, so the work is mostly cosmetic. “Just adding some new amenities, new bathrooms, clean and safe bathrooms,” he said.

Plans also include creating a mural around the building and improving the lighting. The PPA will also enforce the taxi and shared-ride lane outside the building under their jurisdiction for both forms of transportation.

#phl Mayor Cherelle Parker signs bill to fund new inner city business terminal on Filbert Street #whyynews pic.twitter.com/Ev8psYW2qu — Tom MacDonald–WHYY (@TMacDonaldWHYY) January 13, 2026

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the effort will be funded by a $40-per-bus charge to use the facility.

“This brings buses off neighborhood streets and into a facility where they belong,” she said.

Part of the deal includes a change on how the buses will approach the terminal, this time around accessing from Market Street instead of Arch Street. That rerouting of buses will cut down the number of diesel-powered carriers traveling through the Chinatown neighborhood.